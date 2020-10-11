© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Watters Calmly Nails the Biden Campaign to the Wall!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • October 11, 2020
Jesse Watters used to be something of a clown on Fox News. But he is coming into his own as a first-rate political commentator. Hear this 6-minute precision takedown of the Biden campaign. Show it to the leftist Democrats in your circles. If they still insist on voting Democrat, give up on them -- they cannot be dissuaded -- they can only be defeated.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.