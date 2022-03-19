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Senator Hawley: Biden Supreme Court Justice Nominee has a soft spot for child sex offenders
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0 view • March 19, 2022
“Over and over again when it comes to these child porn cases, these are pedophiles we are talking about, she chose to give them the lightest sentence possible. In a case that recommended 10 years she gave 3 months. I haven’t found one child porn sentencing by her where she hasn’t given the most lenient sentence she possibly could.”
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