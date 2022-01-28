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Redpill Project Daily Dose Episode 303 | Guest: Dr. Syed Haider | War Imminent (Part I)
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Redpill Project Daily Dose Episode 303 | Guest: Dr. Syed Haider | War Imminent
Part I: The global conspiracy continues to heat up and unfold in historical ways around the world. Josh looks at the news and events of the day and strings the pearls for a clearer picture of what is happening.
Part II: Dr. Syed Haider joins josh in a discussion regarding his experience with health and medicine especially when it comes to the current medical landscape.
Website: https://mygotodoc.com/
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Part I: The global conspiracy continues to heat up and unfold in historical ways around the world. Josh looks at the news and events of the day and strings the pearls for a clearer picture of what is happening.
Part II: Dr. Syed Haider joins josh in a discussion regarding his experience with health and medicine especially when it comes to the current medical landscape.
Website: https://mygotodoc.com/
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Switch Your Shopping away from the Big Conglomerates!
www.redpillswitch.com
Join The Redpill CBD Team!
https://bit.ly/3bJA1bG
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
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