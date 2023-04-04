Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Secures Your Narrow Path.

Proverbs 3:23 (NIV).

23) Then you will go on your way in safety,

and your foot will not stumble.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Wisdom provides a Narrow Path that is stable and safe.

