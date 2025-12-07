Foreign MERCS Surrendered en MASSE, right after FAB-5000 wiped out an Entire City BLOCK in MIRNOGRAD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Over the past 72 hours, the Russians have even used several FAB-5000 aerial bombs in 'Mirnograd', as a result of which several city blocks were completely wiped off the face of the earth. However, according to incoming information, the Russians are still forced to continue using these destructive aerial bombs, as many Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries continue to resist, using the residential areas of the city as powerful strongholds........................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!