Foreign MERCS Surrendered en MASSE, right after FAB-5000 wiped out an Entire City BLOCK in MIRNOGRAD
443 views • 24 hours ago

Over the past 72 hours, the Russians have even used several FAB-5000 aerial bombs in 'Mirnograd', as a result of which several city blocks were completely wiped off the face of the earth. However, according to incoming information, the Russians are still forced to continue using these destructive aerial bombs, as many Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries continue to resist, using the residential areas of the city as powerful strongholds........................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************

russiaukrainenatomirnogradfab-5000
