SN1006: Dangerous Precedents, Quarantining Chaos & Environmental Security | Factions Of Freedom

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[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2020/02/28/sn1006-dangerous-precedents-quarantining-chaos-environmental-security/]
Julian Assange is being nominated for a Noble Peace Prize while being locked away and left to rot. A journalist and media publisher known for exposing the corruption within governments worldwide, coveted by the media for years, is now being ignored and marginalized because the concept of whistleblowing is being intentionally muddied. The whole reason a lot of people get involved in this type of work is their admiration of the truth and its effects to right wrongs, and the truth is, people don’t care about truth, justice or freedom anymore.
We could tell you that the world is becoming increasingly unstable, but for some strange reason, I don’t think you’ve been treated like Julian Assange. Whether or not the coronavirus is a sophisticated game being played on the population, designed to incite fear and rob us of our rights is still up for debate. Instead, in this transmission, we take a look at the dangerous trend we see forming where consequences are being deployed upon people for simply asking questions.
More evidence of intentional information saturation and misinformation is threatening not only lives, but people’s ability to prepare themselves. Some might say everything is going according to plan, but for others, that plan remains to be seen and while we question the origin of this disaster, the tentacles of its effects are beginning to take hold. The landscape of the future is as certain as the path towards a cure. While this won’t be a heavily conspiratorial transmission, we do our best to keep you up-to-date with the latest and more.
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