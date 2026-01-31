BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Biggest Silver Crash Ever! ⚠️ Will #XRP Run Next? ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
13 followers
191 views • 4 days ago

🔍 After the largest silver crash in history—nearly equal in dollar value to the previous all-time high—has the silver bull run finally come to an end? And when examining XRP liquidity alongside a nearly confirmed Elliott Wave expanding ending diagonal pattern, are we on the verge of a major shift in bullish momentum from gold and silver into XRP and Bitcoin?


📊 Topics Covered:

- he historic silver crash and its implications for the silver bull run

- Shifts in liquidity between precious metals and crypto markets

- XRP liquidity analysis and Elliott Wave expanding ending diagonal setup

- Potential rotation of bullish momentum into XRP and Bitcoin


✅ Use the discount code 589 for 50% off of your first month/year on all three membership levels of my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


And 'Redneck Punk' by the band Jackyl. (Intro Video)


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#xrp #crypto #xrpnews #money #finance

Keywords
blockchaintechnologymoneygoldcryptosilvertechfinancedigital currencyprecious metalsripplexrpsilver crash
