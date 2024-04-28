Create New Account
Smoky Mountains Autumn Adventure
Kaleidoscopic Visions
This video displays photographs that I took on a daytrip to the Smoky Mountains with my daughter and grandsons in early October of 2023. We visited Tremont, Cades Cove, and then drove to Clingman's Dome, stopping along the way to enjoy the spectacular scenery. It was a beautiful autumn day, and at age seventy-three, I was challenged to hike the steep, paved path leading to the top of Clingman's Dome (1 mile round trip). My daughter told me that I am "hard core", which I truly appreciated! The familiar hymns, For the Beauty of the Earth and This is my Father's World evoke a peaceful, inspirational message of the beauty of God's creation.

