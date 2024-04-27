Stoltenberg Broke Into A Cold Sweat: Ukrainian Partisans Derailed A NATO Military Train Near KYIV

As you have probably already noticed, over the past week, the Russian army has begun launching missile strikes not only on the military and energy facilities of Ukraine but also on the railway transport infrastructure of this eastern European country. In the last 5-6 days alone, Russian ballistic and cruise missiles, along with kamikaze drones, have destroyed railway stations and military trains in such Ukrainian regions as Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy.....................
