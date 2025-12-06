BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

8 Months of Silence: J6 Justice Delayed
StopHate.com
StopHate.com
76 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 22 hours ago
8 Months of Silence: J6 Justice Delayed


If they had all this information, why did it take them 8 months to get to work on it? Why did they only start six weeks ago? Why are they more worried about the FBI‘s reputation than helping the J6 Patriots get Justice?

Why haven’t they investigated the four civilian deaths from J6? Why haven’t they investigated officer Sicknick‘s death? Why haven’t they contacted us about the police attack attacking the crowd on the west side of the Capitol?

Do they really want to catch the criminals or will they protect the politicians?


https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/1997148319861047487

Keywords
justicedelayedj6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy