Vladimir Putin Tells That Russia Is Willing To Discuss Ways To Make It Possible for Ukraine To Export Grain Foodstuffs From Black Sea Port

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05/28/2022 Mike Pompeo: Vladimir Putin is telling the leaders in France and Germany that Russia is willing to discuss ways to make it possible for Ukraine to export grain foodstuffs from Black Sea ports. But Putin will not do that for free and there’d be a big ask from Moscow. The war hasn’t gone the way Vladimir Putin hoped it would go. That doesn’t change a single thing about his intentions though. This is what the whole world needs to stay tuned for