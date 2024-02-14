Create New Account
Reindeer on the road in Härjedalen, Sweden
channel image
Living in Sweden
Published Yesterday

There is always a risk of running into reindeer on the road in this area during winter. They like to lick the salt from the road and they are not very afraid of cars. They will wait until you come right up to them to move out of the way. 

Keywords
natureswedenanimalsreindeerwinter drivingharjedalen

