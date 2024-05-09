Create New Account
CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—In Ottawa for the March for Life
CHP Canada
Published 20 hours ago

May 9, 2024: This week I give a few thoughts from Ground Zero—Ottawa during the week of May 6-10, 2024. Elaine and I have driven across the country from Northern BC to attend the National Prayer Breakfast and the National March for Life. We’ve also had the pleasure and privilege of meeting with CHP EDAs along the way. We met with members and others in Lethbridge and Calgary (AB), Broadview (SK), Winnipeg (MB), Sarnia, Listowel, Oro-Medonte/Orillia, Niagara West, Norwich, Ingersoll (ON) and will be touching base with others on our return through Northern Ontario, Saskatoon, Lloydminster and Morinville (near Edmonton, AB). Just a few thoughts from the nation’s capital as we prepare for the March for Life.


