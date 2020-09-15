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Community and Countries United! We Say NO!
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152 views • September 15, 2020
Children’s Health Defense is proud to stand with organizations and countries as we work together to pushback on medical mandates, unsafe vaccines, and increasingly totalitarian governments.
In the coming months, these issues will be front and center in discussions around the world as people decide whether to cling tightly to their freedoms or blindly follow whatever edicts are put in place by corrupt government officials and profit-driven corporations.
The making of this video was accomplished through the teamwork of organizations and individuals who will not stand by and watch liberty be stripped away from citizens little by little until total tyranny reigns.
Please join us in standing up and demanding that our individual and medical freedom rights are forever protected. The time to be courageous is now.
Please share this video far and wide.
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childrenrossvaccinationvaccinenokennedyhollandbigtreewakefieldtenpennyblaxillpopperadamsfishertommeylarsonbonomikovitsbuttarfloydbolingerdemossnorthrupmcdonnelneuenschwander
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy