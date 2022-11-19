AI Dominion Games Ep 3: Hardcore Twitter Death

Friday, November 18th, 2022Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware.

David Hawkins Website https://reversecsiscripts.com/ and https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI

Here below my current tweet and Twitter profile from https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins to show you how Reverse CSI documentaries can break up the world's fake-news cycles and start us on a journey of discovery that we should be making together.





Tweet sent 8:47 AM November 13, 2022 "Did Musk's AI Sentry bots 'correct' midterms ballot box in a Trudeau 'Stasi' program of AR games with Xi? Is Trudeau enforcing Zero-Covid lockdowns with Tesla cars and GoF keys-to-kill? Did Musk's AI bots in midterm ballots (US8844813B2) 'fix' Xi's social-media game with Biden?"





Profile: "My bio ties AI-bot control of social media to SS (Surveillance-Sentry) Musk, Trudeau's 'Stasi' Family Maintenance Enforcement Program (FMEP) and AR games of Xi"





We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world. Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor





Christopher James website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?