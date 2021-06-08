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Morality & Meaning
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42 views • June 08, 2021
We discuss: morality and it's manifestations in individuals, culture, nature, and society; the distinctions between absolute morality and moral relativism; morality's role and relationship with Truth, Love, and Faith; and, the significance of spirituality, religion, science, and reason in knowing and embodying morality.
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=================================================
Follow us or connect with us on:
Website: http://phenomenosophy.com
Telegram: https://t.me/phenomenosophy
Thinkspot: https://thinkspot.com/phenomenosophy
Locals: https://phenomenosophy.locals.com
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/phenomenosophy
Minds: https://minds.com/phenomenosophy
Facebook: https://facebook.com/phenomenosophy
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/phenomenosophy
Gab: https://gab.com/Phenomenosophy
Twitter: https://twitter.com/phenomenosophy
Instagram: https://instagram.com/phenomenosophy
YouTube: https://pax.io/youtube
Bitchute: https://pax.io/bitchute
Rumble: https://pax.io/rumble
Discord: https://pax.io/discord
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@phenomenosophy
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