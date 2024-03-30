Create New Account
A guy seeks medical help after his body became magnetic after his Covid-19 vaccine
channel image
Fritjof Persson
371 Subscribers
264 views
Published Yesterday

Flashback from 2021: A guy seeks medical help after his body became magnetic after his Covid-19 vaccine. He is concerned because his phone sticks to his head. The nurse filming seems very concerned. https://t.co/hk1pPO6ocI https://t.co/nd3Zs1wJfN

a guy seeks medical helpafter his body became magneticafter his covid-19 vaccine

