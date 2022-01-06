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BILDERBERG REPTILIAN QUEEN BEATRIX
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377 views • January 06, 2022
BILDERBERG REPTILIAN QUEEN BEATRIX
Full interview: https://youtu.be/SbhMfZRhsXw
Anne Marie van Blijenburgh, a key eyewitness to ritual child killings by Dutch royalty and other elites including George Soros, describe the murders that have occurred since 2004 in Belgium and Holland. This is part one of a four part statement she made before officers of the International Common Law Court of Justice this past summer, as part of its prosecution of Pope Francis and others for child trafficking and Ninth Circle ritual killings. The other parts of this interview are forthcoming. Recorded live on June 5, 2014 from Holland.
Chances of Being Struck by Lightning: 1 in 6.2 million
Chances of Dying in a Plane Crash: 1 in 400,000
Chances of Dying in a Auto Accident: 1 in 19,000
Chances of a Child Being Raped or Sexually Abused: 1 in 4
http://childabuserecovery.com/categor...
See www.itccs.org
Her father is the founding member of THE BILDERBERG GROUP (1954) and she owns the SHELL corporation.
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
Full interview: https://youtu.be/SbhMfZRhsXw
Anne Marie van Blijenburgh, a key eyewitness to ritual child killings by Dutch royalty and other elites including George Soros, describe the murders that have occurred since 2004 in Belgium and Holland. This is part one of a four part statement she made before officers of the International Common Law Court of Justice this past summer, as part of its prosecution of Pope Francis and others for child trafficking and Ninth Circle ritual killings. The other parts of this interview are forthcoming. Recorded live on June 5, 2014 from Holland.
Chances of Being Struck by Lightning: 1 in 6.2 million
Chances of Dying in a Plane Crash: 1 in 400,000
Chances of Dying in a Auto Accident: 1 in 19,000
Chances of a Child Being Raped or Sexually Abused: 1 in 4
http://childabuserecovery.com/categor...
See www.itccs.org
Her father is the founding member of THE BILDERBERG GROUP (1954) and she owns the SHELL corporation.
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
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