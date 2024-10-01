The Stclair speaks show featuring YAHAVY ST CLAIR. Special nearshore BPO guest Richard Blank

"Turn your Ideas into income, mastering your ideas will master your income." -Yahavy St Clair. The StclairSpeaksshow is an interview format podcast show where I highlight and showcase professionals in business from across the world, we discuss topics from within their industry expertise and dive into their backstory on how they got to where they are today.









A serial entrepreneur from new york city I sold comedy tickets in the streets of times square new york city for seven years which has helped me turn my obstacles into opportunities with my gift for gab ability naturally I use my personality to showcase my comedic side in my content as a content creator promoting my podcast. I've done voiceovers for a cartoon project I currently recording in the process I love what I do and how I can pull people in as a speaker. Finding voices.com was the missing puzzle for me to find my power voice and bring life to the characters and roles I play.





Author, Podcaster & Entrepreneur





“No one cares about your brand until

they know your story.”





Passionate storytelling entrepreneur from New York

City, helping industry professionals magnify their stories and expand their brands through podcasting.





YAHAVY ST CLAIR - BIOGRAPHY

My passion for motivational speaking sparked through my own traumatic experiences of pursuing something much larger than myself. I'm a passionate pioneer who turned his obstacles into opportunities with my gift for gab ability. Growing up from humble beginnings in Queens, NYC. I went from the streets of times square NYC selling comedy tickets to make ends meet to speaking on stages speaking in front of large crowds.