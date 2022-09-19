YURI Daily - Moscow Responds Subtly to the Arrogant Negotiation Terms of Zelensky, - 091922

YURI - Moscow responds subtly to the arrogant negotiation terms of Zelensky, as Donetsk, Lugansk and Kherson called to hold referendums to join the Russian Federation immediately. Simply put: "We are going to take several regions for now, later the conditions will be worse".





Militarily, not a very eventful day, but political repercussions of the referendum will likely affect the fronts. Andreevka bridgehead group is still getting pounded, and slowly retreats towards the river, unable to do anything. Ukrainian group destroyed attempting to cross Oskol river. The attacks on Krasny Liman are loosing momentum, but there are signs that enemy may be regroping, so another attack is possible. Russians took initiative near Ugledar taking several enemy positions in a reconnaissance by combat. Small skirmishes in Zaporozhye. Small advances in Bakhmut. Barbaric Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk