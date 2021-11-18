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Covid 19 Numbers Of Infections And Deaths Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/17/21
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284 views • November 18, 2021
Covid 19 Numbers Of Infections And Deaths Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/17/21
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Air Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that someone's doctor tells them they can get all the nutrients they need from food that just wrong. Contending crops only need three nutrients to grow. Asking where do these doctors think you get the other 87 essential nutrients.
Pearls of Wisdom

Dr. Wallach continues talking about COVID 19 numbers.
Callers

Linda's cat has a cyst on it's eye and her veterinarian wants to operate and put the cat completely under with anesthesia.

Marie has spinal stenosis, arthritis and high blood pressure.

Maria's father has been hospitalized with COVID 19.

Brenda is experiencing fatigue and feels tired all the time.

#spinal #arthritis #fatigue
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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