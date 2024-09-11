© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MuhSocioFactors - You speak to them in a ӏаnguаge they understаnd.
Now this is a bit of a private joke, but the right people will get this
Source: https://x.com/Muhsoci0factors/status/1830730731800445217
Now, the part that's NOT a private joke is that GoldCo is a retiree-fleecing op, and there will be less than zero threatening lawsuits 🥩 VfB's got the BEEF
Daytime TV - Silence Is Golden Tuesday, GOLDCO [timestamp]