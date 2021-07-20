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When Michigan Brownshirts & Judges Violate Law Against A Real Constitutional Attorney
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60 views • July 20, 2021
Constitutional attorney Katherine Henry was called to explain the law to Allegan County, Michigan sheriff's deputies on Election Day 2020 due to a complaint filed by the clerk at the precinct claiming that people gaining signatures under the protection of the law were somehow violating the law. She drove to the precinct only to have three of the modern day brownshirts of the sheriff's office bully and manhandle her, ultimately arresting her without obeying the law themselves. After a short time, she was released but has been an ongoing and expensive court battle in which tyrannical judges won't even allow her to use the law as her defense and have destroyed court video records of her hearings. Each of the brownshirts, as well as the judges, are engaged in such criminal behavior that it can bring a penalty up to and including death. She joins me in this episode to tell her story prior to her hearing on Wednesday, July 21-2021.
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Support Katherine's defense fund here: https://restorefreedomkh.com/content/donate-shop/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/when-michigan-brownshirts-judges-violate-law-against-a-real-constitutional-attorney/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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