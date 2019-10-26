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Veterans Call-In Special: Obama Trembles At Cummings Memorial After Trump Accuses Him Of Treason - War Room Full Show
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60 views • October 26, 2019
The Veterans call in show this month features new guest Ryan Cary who organizes the Veterans Walk For Suicide Awareness, Frank Kavanaugh to discuss the cold civil war, and Joe Biggs to discuss the censorship of Trump supporters and tell a story about wearing his Infowars shirt in Florida. Alex Jones joins the broadcast to discuss the shout out from Kanye West and we here from Roger Stone as well. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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