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NWO: Direct Energy Weapons (DEWs) being used to start forest fires in Canada?
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Serene_Christine and Awakening Canada

Are Ontario’s Doug Ford and globalist Canadian prime minister Mark Carney behind these DEW attacks that are creating these horrendous forest fires?

And then the socialists, crying about climate change which is a hoax, will be demanding more money from taxpayers for greater studies on ‘climate change’, which is the Vatican’s gospel. 

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuacanadadewson of godyahabbaelohimdirect energy weaponsimmanuelgodheadfather godforest firesalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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