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TRUMP: I handed Biden a secure border, they dismantled it
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40 views • June 27, 2021
At his first rally since leaving office, Donald Trump says "We gave the new administration the most secure southern border our country had ever seen," but it was "deliberately and systematically dismantled." - via Newsmax's live coverage of the "Save America" Rally
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