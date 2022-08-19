LISA HAVEN: Revelation Tech Now In Your Food!

This video is not mine. It has been mirrored from Lisa Haven's YouTube channel.

Now it is not being hidden anymore what is being put into the food...





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https://www.youtube.com/c/Lisahaven







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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qbnhKthU5W7Z/







Separately, and as a matter of opinion I would not be the least bit surprised if what is in the food is not related to story Mike Adam's posted yesterday in regards to the clots via the vaccines and nanobots:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-17-elemental-analysis-results-released-vaccine-clot-composition-not-blood-clots.html

























