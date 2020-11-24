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31) EHS - MCS (2015) 5th Paris Appeal Congress | 5ème Colloque de l’Appel de Paris
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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15 views • November 24, 2020
EHS - MCS (2015) 5th Paris Appeal Congress | 5ème Colloque de l’Appel de Paris | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 03/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ySSpwZVqZw

EHS - MCS (2015) 5th Paris Appeal Congress | 5ème Colloque de l’Appel de Paris
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTFAMlCKUBM

Nextup Organisation - 07/06/2015:
- Press Conference 5th Paris Appeal Congress
A focus on ElectroHyperSensitivity (EHS) and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS)
- Conférence de Presse, 5ème Colloque de l’Appel de Paris
Au sujet de l’Electro Hyper Sensibilité (EHS) et de la Sensibilité Chimique Multiple (MCS)
- Dominique Belpomme, Director European Cancer and Environment Research institute, Professor in medical Oncology Paris V University Hospital, France
- Cindy Sage, MA Co-Editor, BioInitiative Reports, USA.
- David Carpenter, Director, Institute for Health and the Environment University of Albany, Professor, Environmental Health Sciences, USA.
- Olle Johansson, Neuroscientist, Professor in Experimental Dermatology, Department of Neurosciences, Karolinska Institute, Sweden.
- Lennart Hardell, Epidemiologist, Professor at Orebro University Hospital in Orebro, Sweden.
- Michael Kundi, Professor, Medical University Vienna, Center for Public Health, Institute of Environmental Health, Austria.
- Magda Havas, Associate Prof of Environmental and Resource Studies at Trent University, Canada.
Keywords
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