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#BLM Activist Issues Terroristic Threat? You Decide if Terrorism is Fair Description
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553 views • April 09, 2021
Well known BLM activist Maya Echols issues a terroristic threat, saying don't be surprised if your cities go up in flames if Derek Chauvin is convicted in Georgia Floyd case.
The fact that one is threatening violence against Others in exchange for a political outcome is the definition of terrorism. Black Lives Matter and antifa "activists" should be held responsible for riling people up in such manner along with the media which is misreporting by only recording points scored by the prosecution and completely ignoring those made by the defense.
Riots and destruction will most certainly take place.
#BLM #terrorism #mayaechols
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The fact that one is threatening violence against Others in exchange for a political outcome is the definition of terrorism. Black Lives Matter and antifa "activists" should be held responsible for riling people up in such manner along with the media which is misreporting by only recording points scored by the prosecution and completely ignoring those made by the defense.
Riots and destruction will most certainly take place.
#BLM #terrorism #mayaechols
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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