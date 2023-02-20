5G – MICROWAVE AS A WEAPON - PART 1 | ICIC

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With Barrie Trower, one of the best known experts in the field of microwave radiation and frequencies, which have been researched and used as weapons in intelligence agencies since the early 1950s. Barrie Trower, a former career soldier in the Royal Navy and intelligence officer with MI5 and MI6 is a scientist and has also been a university lecturer. His knowledge in the field of microwave and 5G radiation is of considerable explosive nature and he feels obliged to bring it to the public, which, just like other whistleblowers, has already put him in life-threatening situations.
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