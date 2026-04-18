Rethinking The Energy Transition: A Resource Perspective | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

This week, I wanted to take a slightly different approach and revisit an older Morgan Report from December 2022. From time to time, looking back at prior work can provide useful perspective on where we stand today and what may lie ahead.

In that report, we examined a core issue that remains just as relevant now as it was then. There is a significant disconnect between the global push toward full electrification and the physical realities of resource supply.

If we step back and look at the numbers using 2019 production levels as a baseline, the scale of the challenge becomes clear. Copper alone would require centuries of production to meet projected demand. Nickel extends even further. Lithium, even allowing for increased output since then, still reflects a gap that is difficult to reconcile within any reasonable timeframe. The same pattern holds for cobalt, graphite, and even silver. The underlying point is not the exact figures, but the magnitude of the imbalance.

This is compounded by the nature of the mining industry itself. Very few discoveries ever become producing mines, and the timeline from discovery to production often stretches a decade or more. Even once operational, not every mine remains economically viable over time. These are structural constraints that cannot be easily accelerated.





At the same time, the broader energy system continues to show signs of strain. Geopolitical tensions and disruptions to key supply routes have already created instability, and strategic reserves, particularly in the United States, have been drawn down to help offset those pressures. That reduces the buffer at a time when uncertainty remains elevated.

The takeaway is straightforward. The transition narrative is far more complex than it is often presented. Based on current technology and known resource availability, a complete shift away from fossil fuels is not realistic within the timelines being discussed. Without a meaningful breakthrough, progress is likely to be uneven and constrained.

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