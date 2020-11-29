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Σιωπηλός Πόλεμος Αθόρυβα Οπλα...💥
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227 views • November 29, 2020
Ακούστε την αποκαλυπτική συνέντευξη της Ντέμπρα Τρεβόρις που παρουσιάζει μέσα από επίσημα έγγραφα της ΝΑΣΑ τον ΣΙΩΠΗΡΟ ΠΟΛΕΜΟ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑΣ
σχεδιασμένο και οργανωμένο πολλά χρόνια πριν.
Ένα σιωπηρό και "ΑΟΡΑΤΟ ΠΟΛΕΜΟ που μας έχει κηρύξει η λεγόμενη 'ΕΛΙΤ"που όμως στις ημέρες μας γίνεται όλο και πιο ΟΡΑΤΟΣ και τα ΚΤΗΝΗ πολύ πιο συγκεκριμένα...
Ακολουθεί ακριβής απομαγνητοφώνηση του βίντεο στον παρακάτω σύνδεσμο
https://kalliroi600.blogspot.com/2020/04/blog-post.html
σχεδιασμένο και οργανωμένο πολλά χρόνια πριν.
Ένα σιωπηρό και "ΑΟΡΑΤΟ ΠΟΛΕΜΟ που μας έχει κηρύξει η λεγόμενη 'ΕΛΙΤ"που όμως στις ημέρες μας γίνεται όλο και πιο ΟΡΑΤΟΣ και τα ΚΤΗΝΗ πολύ πιο συγκεκριμένα...
Ακολουθεί ακριβής απομαγνητοφώνηση του βίντεο στον παρακάτω σύνδεσμο
https://kalliroi600.blogspot.com/2020/04/blog-post.html
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