Colombian Prez. Petro finally spoke by phone with Trump yesterday & sharp words last night

Colombian President Gustavo Petro finally spoke by phone with Trump, his words tonight were sharp:

“That lack of communication, as Habermas said, generates violence. Real violence.”

Trump posts after the call with the president of Colombia:

It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had. I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future. Arrangements are being made between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Foreign Minister of Colombia. The meeting will take place in the White House in Washington, D.C.

