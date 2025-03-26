Dark Truth Behind DNA Collection, and Global Control | DEEP DIVES WITH JOSH REID

The Origins of Q: Military Secrets, Deep State Infiltration, and the Battle for America





In this gripping episode of Deep Dives with Josh Reid, we unravel the hidden history behind the Q phenomenon, tracing its roots to stolen military technology, covert operations, and a shadowy war within the U.S. government. From the mysterious "Bent Spear" nuclear incident to the infiltration of academia by foreign powers, Josh exposes the deep-state networks selling America's secrets and the patriotic forces fighting back. Discover how classified programs, whistleblowers, and high-stakes political maneuvers shaped the Q movement—and what it means for the future of the nation.





Key Topics Covered:





The true story behind Q and its military intelligence connections





Stolen nuclear triggers and the "Bent Spear" incident





How the deep state infiltrated universities and leaked advanced technology to China





The role of whistleblowers like David Grusch and Michael Hastings





The Trump administration’s secret war against the deep state





What’s coming next in the battle for America’s sovereignty





