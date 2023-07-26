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Our EMF Shielding Hoodies and EMF Protection Products Do They Work? Or Are They a Scam?
EMF Safety Zone
EMF Safety Zone
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156 views • July 26, 2023

I don't blame anyone for being suspicious! We don't know whose telling us the truth or not. Or if products do what they said to do or not. This is especially true when people spend money on microwave shielding clothing! I set up this video for proper testing of our shielding hoodie and a shielding 'belly band' for pregnant women using an $1800 RF meter. The testing speaks for itself. In addition, please do not think you can properly test shielding clothing using a cell phone or an 'omni-directional meter'. These are not correct or accurate ways to test the shielding effectiveness of RF blocking clothing. You must use a 'uni-directional' microwave meter to more closely duplicate the body being enclosed inside a piece of shielding clothing. And cell phones are so sensitive, they are capable of picking up a signal 1,000 to 1,000,000 times lower than a microwave meter. So even if one still gets a cell phone signal when wrapped inside a piece of shielding clothing, it does not invalidate the fact that the shielding clothing could still be effectively blocking 99.9% of incoming microwave radiation! The cell phone will register that last little .1% and a person who does understand this, will think the shielding product is not effective! Thus, you must test shielding clothing in the correct way, with the correct microwave meter, to know how truly effective it is.

Microwave Shielding Hoodies:

https://emf-protection.us/emf-protection-store/#!/SUPER-HIGH-QUALITY-AND-SHIELDING-RF-Hoodie-Microwave-Shielding-Hoodie-for-Full-Protection-Comfortable-Super-High-Shielding-Capacity/p/222861485/category=45344064

Microwave Shielding Belly Band To Protect a Child in the Womb:

https://emf-protection.us/emf-protection-store/#!/Radiation-Shielding-Belly-Band-for-Pregnant-Mothers-100-Silver-Fiber-Extremely-High-Shielding-Capacity/p/512564462/category=0

EMF Safety Zone Website: www.emfsafetyzone.com

EMF Protection, Products, Consulting, Education and Resources - Providing what you need to stay safe and healthy during these times of rapid EMF proliferation.

Join me on my EMF Safety Zone Telegram Channel: https://t.me/emfsafetyzonechannel

Essential Updates! EMF education, protection, EMF protection products and discounts. Holistic health, nutritional support, world news, inspiring and thought-provoking memes.

Healthy, Joyful, Sustainable Living Ebay Store: https://www.ebay.com/str/healthyjoyfulsustainableliving

Keywords
healthemfcell towersemf protectionwireless radiation5gmicrowave radiationradiation protectionemf clothing
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