Locust from the pit are U being assimilated If U ever wanted to KNOW what Rev 9 was about WATCH THIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an educational video composed to express how You are Being assimilated into a locust from the abyss, proved out using the word of God. This video also educates you on how to escape this horror by repenting and being converted through the blood of Jesus Christ.
- Mirror of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/2OHKyurlO0k
- www.kleckfiles.com/index.html?260605-02 / .de / .org