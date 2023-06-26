Robert Kennedy Jr on How He Plans to Unite Americans

@RobertKennedyJr on How He Plans to Unite Americans at NH Town Hall meeting
“The challenge that I hope to manifest is to persuade Americans that we are part of a community and…by focusing not on the issues that keep us apart but on the values that unite us”
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1672662953210806273?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.