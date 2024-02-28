Predictive Programming: A Premonition Or Coincidence With Gregory Mannarino

Corey Costa's Crypto Coins featuring Gregory Mannarino





Join Gregory Mannarino and I as we discuss predictive programming, and its influence on the ethos of the American population.

So Gregory, let’s discuss predictive programming, which is seemingly becoming more and more relevant and divisive, there’s a movie coming out called Civil War this year about a divided America; why do you think they chose to release this film this year, do you think there’s a reason or just coincidence?

Gregory, we saw Trump win the South Carolina primary yesterday and Nikki Haley, lose in her own state and she refuses to drop out. Why do you think she’s doing this when it is evident that her chance of victory is very low?

Gregory let’s discuss Trump’s vice presidential picks, who do you think will be his vice presidential pick and why? Do you think this pick will resonate with his base?

Lastly do you think that Joe Biden will be the Democratic Nominee, if not, who do you think will take his place? How do you think the American populace will react to the results of the election given our divided political and social climate?





