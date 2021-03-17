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Dr. Bossche Interview... Bombshell Or Bushwacking?
Waking the Future
Waking the Future
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171 views • March 17, 2021
The interview with Dr. Bossche And Dr. McMillan has made it's rounds this past week. This interview and the open letter Dr. Bossche wrote are both very interesting and seem on the outside to agree with a lot of what we have all been saying this past year. This also raises questions as to why now? why is it being allowed to stay on youtube? along with many other questions. Let's dig in on this now and look at both sides a little. Please look into the links in the shownotes!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://pandemic.news/2021-03-16-expert-virologist-who-halt-mass-vaccination-coronavirus.html#
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUlDeCRDLnU&;t=19s&ab_channel=GeertVandenBossche
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc&;ab_channel=VejonHealth
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/new-covid-vaccines-allowed-without-safety-trials-if-based-on-new-variants-geert-vanden-bossche/

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vaccinesvaersscamdemicdepop-shotwaking the future
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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