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Dr. Bossche Interview... Bombshell Or Bushwacking?
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171 views • March 17, 2021
The interview with Dr. Bossche And Dr. McMillan has made it's rounds this past week. This interview and the open letter Dr. Bossche wrote are both very interesting and seem on the outside to agree with a lot of what we have all been saying this past year. This also raises questions as to why now? why is it being allowed to stay on youtube? along with many other questions. Let's dig in on this now and look at both sides a little. Please look into the links in the shownotes!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://pandemic.news/2021-03-16-expert-virologist-who-halt-mass-vaccination-coronavirus.html#
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUlDeCRDLnU&;t=19s&ab_channel=GeertVandenBossche
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc&;ab_channel=VejonHealth
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/new-covid-vaccines-allowed-without-safety-trials-if-based-on-new-variants-geert-vanden-bossche/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIF.%252bf%252f7n4dV0EyXgJCGpiNyZQ%26pid%3DApi&;f=1
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://pandemic.news/2021-03-16-expert-virologist-who-halt-mass-vaccination-coronavirus.html#
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUlDeCRDLnU&;t=19s&ab_channel=GeertVandenBossche
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc&;ab_channel=VejonHealth
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/new-covid-vaccines-allowed-without-safety-trials-if-based-on-new-variants-geert-vanden-bossche/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIF.%252bf%252f7n4dV0EyXgJCGpiNyZQ%26pid%3DApi&;f=1
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