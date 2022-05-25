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‘Arming Russia’: Biden fumbles in speech about preparing Ukraine for attack
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71 views • May 25, 2022
503,139 views - May 7, 2022 - News agency in Australia addresses Biden's comment that he is arming Russia. Biden is featured saying what he said. What is he really trying to say? The journalist said she is completely lost. What did Biden really mean. mirror
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