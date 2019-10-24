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1989 Evinrude 90 Water Pump
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8 views • October 24, 2019
Changing the water pump on a 1989 Evinrude 90 hp V 4. I try to show how to detach the shift linkage, which is the most difficult item in the entire process. My camera ran out of power before I could record the starting of the motor with the new pump installed. She ran perfectly.
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