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Yikes! What Did Jesus Mean to Eat Flesh & Drink Blood?
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92 views • February 18, 2022
This explains what is meant by what Jesus said about eating his flesh and drinking his blood. Some of his followers wanted to leave him when he said this. Unfortunately one religion uses a false interpretation of this to draw people to themselves alleging they are the only ones to provide it, but what they provide is false.
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