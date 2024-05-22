Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 21, 2024

Episode 2285 - Schools in Louisiana are trying to pass what law? -Who is bringing in a lot of the illegals? -How corrupt are the some of the school leaders in Michigan? How are they trying to control identity and speech? -What type of corruption could AI cause? -What type of problems come from listening to things that are negative? -Do you have to do what is asked/forced of you by government? -What is fluoride in the water doing to you? -Is one glass of alcohol bad for you? -Milk is tested positive for bird flu. -Importance of B vitamins. -Be an example. High energy must listen show!
