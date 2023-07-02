Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Building 7 REVEALED! The TRUTH About 9/11 And What Really Happened
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3236 Subscribers
76 views
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from Redacted

Jun 25, 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIBG_InCKKI

In this Redacted conversation, Clayton Morris sits down with Ted Walters to uncover the truth about what really happened to Building 7 in New York City during the 9/11 terror attacks. What he reveals will shock you and we should all demand answers from our government.


Keywords
governmentnew yorktwin towersbuilding 79 11ted walters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket