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Tin Tackers Dent and Ding Unboxing
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50 views • July 23, 2021
I have been grabbing tackers from these guys for the last couple of years. They have an excellent selection of craft and crap beer signs. I got an email about a clearance sale from them so I grabbed a few more for the bunker. Here they are and I'm quite happy with them. It was a roll of the dice and it didn't come up snake eyes.
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From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 !
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Thanks for watching. Hit one of the button below please.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 !
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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