275 - Triple Helix DNA

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Quellen:
(Abschnitte 4 und 5 behandeln Purin)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0888754311001790
(Ab Punkt 3 wird's interessant ... 144 000!)
Noch mehr Artikel erwähnen die 144 000
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4074010/
https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/2936541
https://answersresearchjournal.org/genetics/generating-gene-encoding-template/
https://journals.plos.org/plosgenetics/article/info:doi/10.1371/journal.pgen.1001111
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