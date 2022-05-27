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Constitutional Sheriffs React to the Significance of 2000 Mules Election Fraud Doc
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102 views • May 27, 2022
Sheriff Mack of https://cspoa.org/ joins guest host Kate Dalley of https://katedalleyshow.com the Alex Jones Show to break down the significance of the election fraud doc '2000 Mules'.
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