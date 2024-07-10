© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 10, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
A NATO anniversary summit kicks off in Washington with a 'historic donation' to Ukraine - while the bloc continues to poke China. Narendra Modi calls for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict on his two-day trip to Moscow. Despite that, Western leaders spit venom at the Indian Prime Minister for even daring to engage in diplomacy with the Russian president. Mixing politics and humanitarian work hits those hardest, who need help the most. That's the message from the head of the Russian Red Cross, speaking exclusively to RT.