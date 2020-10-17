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COVID-19: A Bankster's PSYOP to Enslave the World
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35 views • October 17, 2020
Former Assistant Secretary of HUD, Catherine Austin Fitts, lays out the New World Order's plan to overturn civilization as we know it, and herd humanity into a global system of slavery, using the rubric of this manufactured COVID-19 PSYOP to to so. She calls our current situation a "war," (with the 13 families who own this planet), and warns humanity that unless we recognize this fact, and begin treating our current situation like the war that it is, humanity will soon be doomed to a hellish and dystopic future. She adds that death is NOT the worst thing that could happen to us. After all, a life of abject slavery is a fate far worse than death.
Catherine Austin Fitts' site...
https://home.solari.com/
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
Catherine Austin Fitts' site...
https://home.solari.com/
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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