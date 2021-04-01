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Human Blood Experiment: Before and After Oral Ingestion of Chlorine Dioxide
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5702 views • April 01, 2021
"People say that a therapeutic dose of The Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide) is dangerous. That is a lie. Here is what happens to your blood when drinking The Universal Antidote." (Author of TUA documentary and this video)
https://theuniversalantidote.com
https://theuniversalantidote.com
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